©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Missouri man dies after crashing SUV inside home

MO investigators believe speed played a role in crash

Associated Press
A man died after crashing his SUV into a home in Springfield night, but no one in the home was injured.

Springfield Police said the crash happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. Friday.

Police said 50-year-old James Duncan died at a hospital after crashing his Chevrolet Blazer into a home.

A man fatally crashed his SUV inside a Missouri home on Friday night. No on inside the home was injured. Police are investigating whether speed was a factor in the crash. 

Investigators said they believe speed was a factor in the crash, but they are still working to determine why Duncan crashed into the house.

This was the first fatal crash in Springfield this year.