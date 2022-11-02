'New' 1,200 horsepower 1972 Chevrolet K5 Blazer is a Bully

The Chevrolet Blazer definitely is not what it used to be.

The current vehicle that carries the name in showrooms is a midsize crossover SUV that is a far cry from the big trucks of the last century.

It is set to be followed next year by an all-electric Blazer EV that strays even more from the model's heritage, but is already so popular that Chevrolet has stopped taking reservations for it.

However, now there is a "new" Blazer that is even burlier that the original.

The restomod (restored and modernized) truck was built by Wisconsin's Ringbrothers for the SEMA auto show in Las Vegas.

It is painted a color called Bashful Blue, but is no wallflower.

Ringbrothers has nicknamed it the Bully and equipped it with a 1,200 horsepower supercharged 6.8-liter V8 supplied by Wegner Motorsports.

Beyond the engine, it has been fully updated and upgraded, with all the work taking 8,500 hours to complete.

It rides on a custom chassis that features high performance Fox shock absorbers and a set of 35-inch off-road tires mounted to 18-inch wheels designed by Gary Ragel Designs, the outfit responsible for the rest of the truck's styling touches, which include rebuilt bodywork and several new 3D-printed parts.

Its interior has also been reimagined with seats made from leather webbing and retro electronic gauges from Dakota Digital.

Ringbrothers did not put a price on the truck, but its vehicles do not come cheap. It is common to see them being purchased at collector car auctions for over $300,000 and more.

Along with doing full restorations, the company sells individual custom parts for a variety of classic vehicles.