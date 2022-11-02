Expand / Collapse search
'New' 1,200 horsepower 1972 Chevrolet K5 Blazer is a Bully

Ringbrothers custom truck is a powerful reboot

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
2019 Chevrolet Blazer test drive: It's back Video

2019 Chevrolet Blazer test drive: It's back

A very different SUV

The Chevrolet Blazer definitely is not what it used to be.

The current vehicle that carries the name in showrooms is a midsize crossover SUV that is a far cry from the big trucks of the last century.

It is set to be followed next year by an all-electric Blazer EV that strays even more from the model's heritage, but is already so popular that Chevrolet has stopped taking reservations for it.

However, now there is a "new" Blazer that is even burlier that the original.

THE CLASSIC JEEP CJ RETURNS IN A SHOCKING WAY

The Ringbrothers K5 Blazer Bully took 8,500 hours to build.

The Ringbrothers K5 Blazer Bully took 8,500 hours to build. (Ringbrothers)

The restomod (restored and modernized) truck was built by Wisconsin's Ringbrothers for the SEMA auto show in Las Vegas.

It is painted a color called Bashful Blue, but is no wallflower.

The Bully is powered by a 1,200 horsepower V8.

The Bully is powered by a 1,200 horsepower V8. (Ringbrothers)

Ringbrothers has nicknamed it the Bully and equipped it with a 1,200 horsepower supercharged 6.8-liter V8 supplied by Wegner Motorsports.

Beyond the engine, it has been fully updated and upgraded, with all the work taking 8,500 hours to complete.

The truck rides on a custom chassis.

The truck rides on a custom chassis. (Ringbrothers)

It rides on a custom chassis that features high performance Fox shock absorbers and a set of 35-inch off-road tires mounted to 18-inch wheels designed by Gary Ragel Designs, the outfit responsible for the rest of the truck's styling touches, which include rebuilt bodywork and several new 3D-printed parts.

PEPPER-SPRAYING ARMORED CADILLAC ESCALADE IS OUT FOR VENGEANCE

Its interior has also been reimagined with seats made from leather webbing and retro electronic gauges from Dakota Digital.

The seats feature a leather webbing design.

The seats feature a leather webbing design. (Ringbrothers)

Ringbrothers did not put a price on the truck, but its vehicles do not come cheap. It is common to see them being purchased at collector car auctions for over $300,000 and more.

Along with doing full restorations, the company sells individual custom parts for a variety of classic vehicles.

Gary Gastelu is Fox News Digital's automotive editor.