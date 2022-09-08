Expand / Collapse search
Arizona
Missouri man armed with screwdriver fatally shot in Arizona

A Missouri man allegedly threatened a deputy with a screwdriver after robbing a Flagstaff gas station

Associated Press
The Northern AZ Officer Involved Shooting Team is investigating the fatal shooting of a man who allegedly robbed a gas station store in Flagstaff and threatened people with a weapon.

Flagstaff police on Thursday identified the man as 51-year-old Donald Wayne Henry of Missouri. A hometown for Henry wasn’t immediately available.

Police said officers responded to a call about a man breaking a gas station window Wednesday, entering the business and taking items from the store.

Coconino County Sheriff’s officials received a call about a man threatening to stab people with a knife in the same area as the gas station.

51-year-old Donald Wayne Henry of Missouri charged towards a deputy with a screwdriver before being fatally shot in Flagstaff, Arizona, on Sept. 7, 2022. 

Police said an arriving officer confronted the man in the middle of an intersection.

The suspect was armed with a screwdriver and allegedly advanced toward the officer in a threatening manner.

Police said the man fled as sheriff’s deputies arrived and refused multiple commands to stop and drop the screwdriver before running across a road.

Authorities then surrounded the man, who reportedly charged toward a deputy before being fatally shot and later identified.