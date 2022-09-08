Expand / Collapse search
Florida
Published

A Florida 'pervert' allegedly hid a camera in a plant to spy on condo guests: police

Robert Orr was booked on four felony counts of video voyeurism

Rebecca Rosenberg
By Rebecca Rosenberg | Fox News
The Florida president of a condominium association turned himself in on Tuesday for allegedly hiding a camera in a flower pot in the master bedroom of a luxury beach apartment, capturing two people in "various stages of undress," authorities said.

Robert Orr, 59, was booked on four felony counts of video voyeurism and released after posting a $20,000 bond, court records show.

Robert Orr and the hidden camera he allegedly installed in the flower pot of a master bedroom to allegedly spy on undressed guests. Orr is the condo association president of his Florida beachfront community.

"This pervert installed video cameras in a condo that he was a caretaker for so that he could view people inside without their knowledge or consent," said Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly in a statement. "It's a disgusting invasion of privacy."

Two guests, a woman and man, were staying at the condo for the weekend. As the woman packed up to leave Aug. 30, she noticed a USB camera hidden in the flower pot of their master bedroom and called authorities. 

Investigators from the sheriff's office examined the camera footage from the condo in the Matanzas Shores community on the Atlantic coast one hour south of Jacksonville.

A view of the Matanzas Shores community in the Palm Coast of Florida.

The woman who called the police and the man she was staying with at the property had been filmed in states of undress, authorities said.

Orr, president of the Las Brisas Condominium Association, also made a cameo in the footage. He was captured testing and positioning the camera before leaving the condo. 

Authorities executed a search warrant at his apartment and found several spy cameras, officials said. 

The condo owner told investigators that the unit is usually empty but that she gave Orr access to the apartment to prepare it for occasional guests. 

Orr has no prior criminal record.

Rebecca Rosenberg is a veteran journalist and book author with a focus on crime and criminal justice. Email tips to rebecca.rosenberg@fox.com and @ReRosenberg.