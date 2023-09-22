Expand / Collapse search
Missouri

Missouri grandfather allegedly admits to killing 16-year-old grandson: 'Papa shot me'

Missouri jail records show the grandfather is being held in jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes Fox News
Published
A Missouri grandfather allegedly admitted to shooting and killing his 16-year-old grandson last week.

Thomas Ribby, 70, allegedly shot 16-year-old Royce Hayes Osburn on Sunday in a Clinton, Missouri home, according to FOX 4.

Police wrote in a probable cause statement that the grandfather told investigators he didn't know the gun was loaded, but the family told the FOX affiliate that doesn't explain why the gun was aimed at his grandson.

There was a prior conflict between the grandfather and teenager, but family and witnesses didn't think it would end with Ribby killing Osburn.

Thomas Ribby shows no emotion with blood on his face in a Missouri jail booking picture

Thomas Ribby, 70, allegedly shot 16-year-old Royce Hayes Osburn in a Clinton, Mo., home. (Henry County Detention Center )

Charging documents state that Thomas Ribby gave the Glock to Osburn to play with earlier in the evening.

A witness reportedly "observed the victim playing with the firearm and pretended he was clearing rooms," the documents state.

After Thomas Ribby allegedly shot the teenager, Osburn went to his mother, Melissa Ribby, "entered her bedroom clutching his chest and stated ‘papa shot me,'"

Melissa Ribby said, "My baby died in my arms."

Thomas Ribby locked himself in his apartment once police arrived, according to the report.

Police tape

"I don’t even want to see him. He’s not my dad. He’s not my dad at all. I don’t ever want to talk to him again. And I don’t care if he burns in hell. I don’t care," Melissa Ribby said. "He should have never done that to a child. My child deserved more than that. If he wanted to kill somebody, turn around and do it to yourself. I’m sorry. That’s the way I feel."

Osburn's family said it was the teenager's dream to one day become a police officer.

The grandfather is being held at the Henry County Detention Center under a $100,000 cash-only bond. He's being charged with 1st-degree murder, endangering the welfare of a child, and resisting arrest.

