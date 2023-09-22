California sheriff releases image showing rescue of teen dangling 700 feet up on state's highest bridge

California authorities released a dramatic image showing the moment a 19-year-old was rescued while dangling approximately 700 feet in the air underneath the state’s highest bridge.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says two of its specialized units worked together in lowering a first responder to the person stuck on the Foresthill Bridge outside of Sacramento and "successfully brought him back up to the catwalk."

"Through the investigation, it was learned the 19-year-old subject and his 17-year-old friend were filming him swing from the underside of the bridge," the sheriff’s office said in a statement. "The 19-year-old became stuck, hanging approximately 30 feet from the underside of the catwalk when his equipment failed. His friend called 911 after they determined he was stuck and needed assistance."

More than two dozen first responders – including members of CAL FIRE – reportedly assisted in the effort Monday night.

WIDOW OF DRIVER WHO FOLLOWED GPS TO HIS DEATH SUE GOOGLE, BRIDGE OWNER

"The 19-year-old was checked on scene by medics and declined any medical attention, not having any obvious injuries," the Placer County Sheriff’s Office also said. "Ultimately, both subjects were cited for trespassing on the Foresthill Bridge."

RAILROAD BRIDGE PLATFORM COLLAPSE LEAVES AT LEAST 26 VICTIMS DEAD, OTHERS INJURED

According to the Placer County Visitor’s Bureau website, the bridge "spans across 2,428 feet over the stunning vistas of the American River’s North Fork and is reported to be the 3rd highest bridge in the United States and the tallest in California at 730 feet."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"As you walk across, read decades of homemade inscriptions made by passersby through the years, many of them a monument to past and present relationships," the site says. "A fun fact for movie buffs: the bridge was used in 2002’s ‘xXx’ starring Vin Diesel. The film shows his character driving a stolen car off of the bridge and then jumping out of the car mid-air and parachuting down to the bottom of the American River Canyon! We don’t recommend trying this."