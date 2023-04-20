Missouri former high school football coach pleads guilty to 18 child sex crimes: reports

A former Cass County, Missouri, football coach pleaded guilty this week to several child sex crimes stemming from his time working at a high school, according to reports.

FOX 4 in Kansas City, Missouri, reported that Justin Kerscher pleaded guilty to 18 charges, which include sexual contact with a student, child sex trafficking, statutory sodomy and possession of child pornography.

On April 17, a Cass County judge sentenced him to 10 years in prison.

The former Pleasant Hill High School paraprofessional and coach was accused by the victim of having multiple sexual interactions with the victim between November 2021 and May 2022, according to court records.

The victim also told investigators she would send the former school employee inappropriate videos of herself, and even though it made her feel uncomfortable, she did so out of fear that he would get mad at her, FOX 4 reported.

The victim also said Kerscher confessed that he was planning to move from Kansas City to Pleasant Hill, so she could stay at his place.

The idea of staying with him scared her, she told investigators, adding that she would not stay with him, according to court records.

Kerscher, the victim claimed, began to control several aspects of her life and she told investigators she felt that she needed to agree to things or else he would keep asking.

After all the events, the victim claimed, Kerscher still high-fived her in the halls at school and grabbed her hand in public, FOX 4 reported, based on court documents.

The school district placed Kerscher on leave from his position on May 5, 2022, and later that month confirmed with FOX 4 he no longer worked at Pleasant Hill High School.