Missouri firefighter paramedic dies after being stabbed in ambulance by patient: 'Unfathomable crime'

A firefighter paramedic in Missouri was killed in the line of duty on Sunday after he was allegedly stabbed in the back of an ambulance while transporting a patient to the hospital.

Kansas City Fire Department Fire Medic Graham Hoffman, 29, died on Sunday a few hours after he was stabbed in the chest by a patient being taken to the hospital following a routine medical call from police, the city of Kansas City said in a news release.

Hoffman's partner "initiated a crew emergency" after the stabbing and additional fire and police units responded to the scene, the city said. He was taken to North Kansas City Hospital, where he died in the Intensive Care Unit despite "heroic efforts" from KCFD paramedics while taking him to the hospital and staff in the Emergency Room and surgery.

"His KCFD ambulance was an essential lifesaving tool," the Missouri Division of Fire Safety posted on Facebook. "But early this morning, Hoffman’s ambulance became a crime scene and Hoffman a victim of an unfathomable crime - allegedly stabbed to death by a patient he was treating."

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said Hoffman displayed the city's "finest quality" through his "selfless service for others."

"That he was taken from us while working to save lives makes this loss all the more painful," Lucas said, in part. "This senseless act reminds us of the dangers our first responders face each day. The suspect remains in custody as the police department works with the Clay County Prosecutor toward charges. We will demand accountability be applied not just to the suspect, but also for any steps in the system that fell short."

Lucas said the city mourns with Hoffman's family, friends and the fire department, and asked that Kansas Citians keep the Hoffman family and the city's "brave first responders" in their prayers.

Interim City Manager Kimiko Gilmore also issued a statement sharing condolences for the "unimaginable loss."

"Today, we mourn the loss of Firefighter Paramedic Graham Hoffman, a brave public servant who dedicated his life to helping others. His courage, compassion, and commitment to our community will never be forgotten," she said, in part.

Hoffman, who joined KCFD in 2022, was described by his department as "compassionate, caring, loving and a leader on and off the job," and a "dedicated professional who loved serving his city."

The Clay County Prosecutor's Office announced charges on Sunday against Shanetta Bossell, 38, in Hoffman's death.

Jail records show Bossell is facing three felony charges: first-degree murder, resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony and third-degree assault. She is also charged with armed criminal action, and her bond is set at $1 million.

Bossell was arrested on April 23 for allegedly biting a Platte City police officer and was charged with assault and resisting arrest in that instance, local outlet KCTV 5 reported.

Judge Louis Angles reviewed that case and set Bossell's bond at $10,000, which was posted sometime before Saturday, according to KCTV.

The Missouri Division of Fire Safety said "hearts are heavy as our minds struggle to comprehend the incomprehensible."

"Hoffman had committed his life to answering the alarm bell no matter the emergency, regardless of the circumstances," the organization wrote. "He was a lifesaver."