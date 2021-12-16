Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Mississippi
Published

Mississippi woman 8 months pregnant dead after multiple shots fired; police make arrests

The suspects reportedly followed the pregnant woman from a gas station before shooting her

By Emma Colton | Fox News
close
Democrat-led cities hit all-time homicide records Video

Democrat-led cities hit all-time homicide records

Fox News' Bryan Llenas provides analysis amid the crime spike in Democrat cities

An pregnant woman and her unborn child were killed in Jackson, Mississippi, after the woman was repeatedly shot. 

Keyunta McWilliams, 23 and eight months pregnant, was shot multiple times Wednesday in North Jackson at about 8:30 p.m., according to the Jackson Police Department. She and her unborn child died at the scene, WAPT reported. 

Investigators say suspect Joseph Brown and three unidentified male suspects followed the woman from a gas station in a silver BMW with a Texas license plate. 

12 MAJOR DEM CONTROLLED CITIES BREAK HOMICIDE RECORDS FOLLOWING HISTORICALLY BLOODY 2020

Jackson, Miss., police arrest a suspect in the killing of a pregnant woman 

Jackson, Miss., police arrest a suspect in the killing of a pregnant woman  (Jackson police)

Police arrested the suspects Thursday and seized the BMW, WAPT reported.

Jackson, Miss., police arrest a suspect in the killing of a pregnant woman 

Jackson, Miss., police arrest a suspect in the killing of a pregnant woman 

Mississippi’s capital is experiencing its bloodiest year on record after the city totaled 129 homicides in November, surpassing 2020’s 128 homicides, WLBT reported

Jackson Police Department

Jackson Police Department (Jackson Police Department)

Before both this year’s and last year’s historical number of homicides, the record sat at 92 in 1995.

December has only gotten bloodier, with at least 17 homicides

"This month was a very bad month for the City of Jackson," JPD Chief James Davis said Wednesday.

AMERICA'S MURDER RATE INCREASE IN 2020 HAS 'NO MODERN PRECEDENT,' CRIME ANALYST GROUP FINDS

Democratic Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba is also bracing for crime to continue as it typically does during the holiday season. 

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba speaks during a press conference March 8, 2021, in Jackson, Miss. 

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba speaks during a press conference March 8, 2021, in Jackson, Miss.  ( Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

"We also understand the holiday season can be particularly stressful for some individuals and families," Lumumba said last month. "Unfortunately, there’s often little police can do to prevent domestic and interpersonal violence, which is the majority of violent crime cases we see."

PREGNANT PHILADELPHIA WOMAN SHOT DEAD WHILE BRINGING BABY SHOWER GIFTS INSIDE HOME

Twelve major cities — all led by Democratic mayors — across the nation have broken annual homicide records this year, including Rochester, New York; Philadelphia; and Toledo. 

The data comes after FBI statistics showed murders spiked nearly 30% nationally last year compared to 2019 data, marking the largest single-year jump in the bureau’s 60 years of recording such figures. 

Your Money