12 major Dem controlled cities break homicide records following historically bloody 2020

Twelve major cities across the nation broke annual homicide records this year, following 2020’s already historically bloody year.

"The community has to get fed up," Rochester Police Department Capt. Frank said at a news conference in November. "We're extremely frustrated. It has to stop. I mean, it's worse than a war zone around here lately."

Rochester broke its 30-year-old homicide record on Nov. 11 with 71 homicides. The city’s previous record sat at 69 in 1991.

AMERICA'S MURDER RATE INCREASE IN 2020 HAS 'NO MODERN PRECEDENT,' CRIME ANALYST GROUP FINDS

Rochester is joined by 11 other cities that broke homicide records this year, according to ABC News, including: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Toledo, Ohio; Columbus, Ohio; Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Austin, Texas; Louisville, Kentucky; St. Paul, Minnesota; Portland, Oregon; Tucson, Arizona; Albuquerque, New Mexico.

All 12 cities are led by Democratic mayors.

Philadelphia has recorded more homicides this year than the nation’s two largest cities - New York City and Los Angeles - with 521 homicides as of Dec. 6, ABC News reported. New York City has recorded 443 as of Dec. 5 and Los Angeles 352 as of Nov. 27.

"It's terrible to every morning get up and have to go look at the numbers and then look at the news and see the stories. It's just crazy. It's just crazy and this needs to stop," Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said after his city surpassed 500 homicides in November. The City of Brotherly Love previously had a homicide record of 500, which was set in 1990.

Some have blamed the crime spikes on bail reform, lack of arrests, fall out from police retirements and resignations following 2020’s nationwide calls to defund the police.

AS DEFUND THE POLICE MOVEMENT TRICKLES DOWN FROM BIG CITIES, SMALL-TOWN AMERICA PAYS THE PRICE

"Nobody’s getting arrested anymore," retired chief of detectives for the New York Police Department, Robert Boyce, told ABC News. "People are getting picked up for gun possession and they're just let out over and over again."

"America’s most beautiful cities are indeed being ruined by liberal policies," Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw said on "Fox & Friends" last week of cities experiencing crime surges. "There’s a direct line between death and decay and liberal policies."

"The criminals laugh in the back of a police car because they know that they are going to be out the next day back to committing crimes This is a problem for people who actually pay taxes who live there. And they are absolutely ruining America’s greatest cities, and we should be outraged about it."

MINNEAPOLIS CRIME SPILLS INTO NEIGHBORING TOWNS, 'UNDER ATTACK' BY 'MOBILE' CRIMINALS: MAYOR

The spikes come after there was a 45% increase in the police retirement rate and a nearly 20% increase in resignations from officers in 2020-2021 compared to the previous year, according to a June survey from the Police Executive Research Forum .

Two other cities are also close to breaking homicide records this year. Milwaukee is 12 homicides short of breaking its 2020 record of 190, and Minneapolis is six homicides short of breaking its 1995 record of 97, ABC News reported.

SMASH-AND-GRAB THIEVES ATTACK STORES AROUND THE COUNTRY, CALIFORNIA SECURITY GUARD SHOT DEAD AS CRIME RAGES

2020 was already a bloody year in cities across the nation, FBI data shows. Murders spiked nearly 30% nationally last year compared to 2019 data, notching the largest single-year jump in the bureau’s 60 years of recording such figures.

"Homicide rates were higher during every month of 2020 relative to rates from the previous year," a report from the National Commission of COVID-19 and Criminal Justice this year states, calling the 30% surge "a large and troubling increase that has no modern precedent."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Meanwhile, families of crime victims are pleading for help to combat the violence.

"If you say that this is not a warzone, If you say this is not a crisis, either your inhumane or your humanity has left for you," Stanley Crawford of Philadelphia told Fox News last week. "We need help in the city of Philadelphia. And again, I don't care where it comes from. it can come from the National Guard. It can come from any source."