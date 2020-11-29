Mississippi police say 11 injured in biker bar mass shooting

Gunfire erupted at a Mississippi biker bar, sending 11 individuals to hospitals with injuries.

The mass shooting took place at the SMS Biker Club on Highway 8 in Grenada around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, according to reports.

Acting Grenada Police Chief George Douglas said the injured were transported to three area hospitals and that some were treated and released, the Clarksdale Press Register reported.

Douglas said responding officers found firearms and stolen property inside the club, WTVA-TV reported.

There have been no arrests and a motive for the shooting hadn't been determined, the station reported