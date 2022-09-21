Expand / Collapse search
Mississippi
Published

Mississippi police officer saves choking baby

The police officer in Mississippi remained 'calm' while saving the choking baby

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
Mississippi police officer saves baby who was choking and couldn't breathe

Mississippi police officer saves baby who was choking and couldn't breathe

A police officer in Mississippi saved a baby who was choking and couldn't breathe. (Credit: Oxford Police Department)

A police officer in Mississippi saved a baby who was choking and couldn't breathe.

The incident happened in Oxford, Mississippi, on Sept. 15 when police responded to a 911 call of an infant "not being able to breathe."

Officer Ortiz with the Oxford Police Department "observed that [the infant] appeared to be choking" and took "lifesaving measures" to save the baby.

The officer was able to successfully remove the object that was in the infant's throat, and the baby was able to breathe again.

The incident happened in Oxford, Mississippi on Sept. 15 when police responded to a 911 call of an infant "not being able to breathe." (Oxford Police Department)

According to officials, the baby was taken to a local hospital for an evaluation but is doing okay.

The incident happened in Oxford, Mississippi on Sept. 15 when police responded to a 911 call of an infant "not being able to breathe." (Oxford Police Department)

"We are proud of how quickly our officers, especially Officer Ortiz on this day, respond and remain calm in the face of panic and uncertainty," the Oxford Police Department tweeted.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.