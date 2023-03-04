Mississippi mall shooting leaves 2 injured: Police

A mall shooting in Mississippi left two people injured Saturday afternoon, police said.

The shooting happened at around 5:30 p.m. at the Turtle Creek Mall in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, when officers responded to reports of shots fired inside the mall.

After arriving at the mall, officers were told that an individual arrived at a local hospital after being shot.

Police located one other person who was injured from people running out of the mall after the shooting happened.

Officials say no other injuries were reported.