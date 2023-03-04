Expand / Collapse search
Mississippi
Published

Mississippi mall shooting leaves 2 injured: Police

Mississippi police said one person was injured while running out of the mall

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
A mall shooting in Mississippi left two people injured Saturday afternoon, police said.

The shooting happened at around 5:30 p.m. at the Turtle Creek Mall in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, when officers responded to reports of shots fired inside the mall.

After arriving at the mall, officers were told that an individual arrived at a local hospital after being shot.

Police located one other person who was injured from people running out of the mall after the shooting happened.

The shooting happened on Saturday afternoon at around 5:30 p.m. at the Turtle Creek Mall in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, when officers responded to reports of shots fired inside the mall.

The shooting happened on Saturday afternoon at around 5:30 p.m. at the Turtle Creek Mall in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, when officers responded to reports of shots fired inside the mall. (Google Maps)

Officials say no other injuries were reported.

