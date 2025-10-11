Mississippi homecoming turns deadly: 4 killed, 12 injured in downtown Leland shooting

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

At least four people are dead, and 12 others were injured overnight in a shooting in Leland, Mississippi, at a downtown event taking place during Leland High School homecoming weekend, the city’s mayor told Fox News Digital on Saturday.

Leland Mayor John Lee said he had no information as to the identity of the shooter, who has not been located as of Saturday morning. He added that, "justice will be served."

"I just want to say, you know, our prayers and condolences go out to the family of the deceased and the ones that's been injured and shot," Lee said.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation told Fox News Digital that it is assisting in the investigation.

The conditions of those injured were not immediately clear Saturday.

The mayor told Fox News Digital he is asking for prayer for his city, "Because this is not something that’s ever happened here before."

"It was homecoming weekend, of course, and everybody’s family and friends and neighbors [were] together having fun in the downtown area, as we do every year," Lee added.

