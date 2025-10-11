Expand / Collapse search
Mississippi

Mississippi homecoming turns deadly: 4 killed, 12 injured in downtown Leland shooting

Leland Mayor John Lee says the shooting remains at large

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published | Updated
At least four people are dead, and 12 others were injured overnight in a shooting in Leland, Mississippi, at a downtown event taking place during Leland High School homecoming weekend, the city’s mayor told Fox News Digital on Saturday. 

Leland Mayor John Lee said he had no information as to the identity of the shooter, who has not been located as of Saturday morning. He added that, "justice will be served."

"I just want to say, you know, our prayers and condolences go out to the family of the deceased and the ones that's been injured and shot," Lee said. 

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation told Fox News Digital that it is assisting in the investigation.

A street in Leland, Mississippi

Four people were killed in a shooting overnight in Leland, Mississippi, the city's mayor told Fox News Digital on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (Google Maps)

The conditions of those injured were not immediately clear Saturday.

A sign in Leland, Mississippi

A shooting took place at a homecoming in Leland, Mississippi, on Oct. 10, 2025, leaving at least four dead. (City of Leland)

The mayor told Fox News Digital he is asking for prayer for his city, "Because this is not something that’s ever happened here before." 

Leland high school exterior image

The exterior of Leland High School. An overnight shooting happened in downtown Leland, Mississippi, during the school's homecoming weekend. (Leland High School/Facebook)

"It was homecoming weekend, of course, and everybody’s family and friends and neighbors [were] together having fun in the downtown area, as we do every year," Lee added.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 

Fox News Digital's Sarah Taylor contributed to this report.

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.
