Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Mississippi
Published

Mississippi grocery shooting leaves 1 dead, 5 injured

Louisville police have 1 suspect in custody, searching for others

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 14 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 14

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

One person has died and five people are injured following a shooting Sunday afternoon in front of a grocery store in Louisville, Mississippi.

Winston County Deputy Coroner Blake Sheets identified the deceased victim as Devonte McMillian, 23, of Louisville, who was pronounced dead at a Jackson hospital, WTVA-TV reported.

In addition to McMillian, two other people were airlifted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Three people were treated elsewhere for less severe injuries. Louisville is located about 95 miles northeast of Jackson, Mississippi’s capital.

MISSISSIPPI SHOOTING AT FESTIVAL LEAVES ONE DEAD, SEVERAL INJURED

A Mississippi grocery shooting on Sunday left one person dead and five injured. Police believe there are multiple suspects, some of whom could be minors. 

A Mississippi grocery shooting on Sunday left one person dead and five injured. Police believe there are multiple suspects, some of whom could be minors. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Louisville Police Chief Sean Holdiness told WCBI-TV that the shooting may have involved multiple suspects, some of whom are believed to be minors. At least one person was in custody Sunday evening.

In a statement posted to social media, Louisville Mayor Will Hill said law enforcement will continue investigating the incident.

"Today’s tragedy due to gun violence fills me, as I am sure you, with many emotions," Hill wrote. "We as a community have grown weary of the repeated concerns and effects of gun violence, especially its impact on our youth."