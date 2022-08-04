Expand / Collapse search
Police and Law Enforcement
FBI charges 4 Louisville police officers in Breonna Taylor investigation

Former Louisville police officer Joshua Jaynes sought warrant that led to deadly raid on Breonna Taylor's apartment

Greg Norman
Greg Norman
The FBI arrested former Louisville police officer Joshua Jaynes Thursday morning following his involvement in the 2020 shooting death of Breonna Taylor, Fox News has confirmed. 

Three other current or former Louisville police officers were also charged, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Wednesday. 

Jaynes was fired from the Louisville Police Department in January 2021 after his supervisors said he lied on paperwork that lead to the March 2020 raid on Taylor’s apartment, during which she was killed. 

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates. 