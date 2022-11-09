Expand / Collapse search
Mississippi
Published

Mississippi arson suspect accused of setting 7 fires, destroying church on Election Day is arrested: police

Delvin McLaurin, 23, was sought following series of fires in Mississippi's capital

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
An arson suspect accused of setting seven fires in Jackson, Mississippi, on Election Day – including one that burned a church to the ground – has been taken into custody.  

The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office said 23-year-old Delvin McLaurin was arrested in Terry after they received a tip from the public, and he will be "transferred to Jackson Police Department for further questioning." 

The targets set ablaze Tuesday morning in Mississippi’s capital included the Epiphany Lutheran Church, the Greater Bethlehem Temple Church, a gas station and the baseball field of Jackson State University, according to Fox8. 

A spokesperson for the Jackson Police Department told The Associated Press that McLaurin – whom the news agency says is also being questioned by the FBI – is already charged with felony malicious mischief

The Hinds County Sheriff's Office says Delvin McLaurin was arrested Tuesday in Terry, Mississippi, following a tip from the public.

The Hinds County Sheriff's Office says Delvin McLaurin was arrested Tuesday in Terry, Mississippi, following a tip from the public. (Hinds County Sheriff's Office)

Officials started to receive calls about several fires starting around 2:45 a.m. Officials said six of the seven fires were put out by 6 a.m.  

Epiphany Lutheran Church, one of the oldest predominately Black Lutheran churches in Mississippi, burned for more than four hours before the fire was extinguished

Melted siding, burned insulation, charred wooden beams and ashes of old hymnals and bulletins are all that remain at Epiphany Lutheran Church near midtown Jackson, Mississippi, on Nov. 8.

Melted siding, burned insulation, charred wooden beams and ashes of old hymnals and bulletins are all that remain at Epiphany Lutheran Church near midtown Jackson, Mississippi, on Nov. 8. (AP/Rogelio V. Solis)

One image released from the aftermath showed a cross rising out of the charred remains of the building. 

"It destroyed the church and everything in it," Lloyd Caston, who lives in the neighborhood, told The Associated Press. The church is 85 years old, and renovations to the building’s interior had just been completed in March. 

The remains of old hymnals and missals are seen in the Epiphany Lutheran Church near midtown Jackson, Mississippi, on Nov. 8.

The remains of old hymnals and missals are seen in the Epiphany Lutheran Church near midtown Jackson, Mississippi, on Nov. 8. (AP/Rogelio V. Solis)

The motive for the fires was not immediately clear. 

Renovations to the Epiphany Lutheran Church's interior were completed earlier this year.

Renovations to the Epiphany Lutheran Church's interior were completed earlier this year. (AP/Rogelio V. Solis)

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, at a city council meeting Tuesday, said the incidents are "believed to be arson," the Mississippi Clarion Ledger newspaper reported. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.