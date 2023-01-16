Missing woman's body, car found in Oregon river over a month after disappearance: police

The body of a missing woman who disappeared over a month ago was found inside her car, which was pulled from an Oregon river on Saturday, authorities said.

LaDawn Rene Bloom, 58, was last seen around 5:45 p.m. on Dec. 4 in Seaside while driving her 2018 silver Ford Fiesta with an Arkansas license plate, Oregon, Seaside police said.

Bloom was said to be traveling with her three cats at the time but did not take her purse, medications, cell phone or other known communication devices, investigators said.

During an ongoing search operation, investigators uncovered possible signs that a vehicle entered Neawanna Creek, according to authorities.

Clatsop County divers located a vehicle submerged in the river. The car was confirmed to be Bloom’s Ford Fiesta.

The vehicle was pulled from the water and investigators discovered a body believed to be Bloom, the department said.

Officials did not immediately release a cause of death.

Police and the Clatsop County Medicolegal Death Investigator are continuing their investigation.

Seaside is a small resort city along the coast of northwest Oregon.