Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Missing Persons
Published

Missing Texas dad Colby Richards' family tries to piece together timeline, cast 'wider' search net

Richards had just started a new job at a Texas engineering firm 2 months before May 26 disappearance

Audrey Conklin
By Audrey Conklin | Fox News
close
Why this Pennsylvania kidnapping survivor is highlighting one missing person every day on Instagram Video

Why this Pennsylvania kidnapping survivor is highlighting one missing person every day on Instagram

Alicia Kozak was kidnapped when she was 13 years old and now advocates for those who are missing by using her platform to share the posters of missing people in America.

Missing dad Colby Richards' family says they are working to piece together a timeline of the day before he disappeared from his Spring, Texas, home exactly one week ago Friday.

Richards woke up around 5 a.m. on May 26, and later that morning, when his wife woke up, she noticed their backyard gate was open and Richards was nowhere in sight.

"As I mentioned last night in the interview, over 7 days have passed since Colby disappeared. A centralized search check-in makes less sense now, so we have decided to adjust our approach," Richards' cousin, Allison Fox, wrote Friday on a Facebook page titled, "Help Us Find Colby Richards," adding that her family is "still searching but hope to cast a wider net since so much of the area close to Colby's last known location has been thoroughly searched."

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) deployed search teams to a pedestrian trail near the Richards' home after his wife reported him missing last week and "found a water bottle of his near the trailhead in the wooded area with trails and stuff behind where they live," Fox previously told Fox News Digital.

MISSING TEXAS DAD'S COWORKERS DESCRIBE FINAL DAYS BEFORE DISAPPEARANCE

Colby Richards poses with his dogs outside

Colby Richards' water bottle was discovered "near the trailhead in the wooded area with trails and stuff behind where they live," his cousin explained. (Facebook/Help Us Find Colby Richards)

That is the only evidence of Richards' whereabouts that authorities have discovered since he left home the morning of May 26 without his phone, wallet or keys, according to Fox.

TEXAS DAD VANISHES AFTER WIFE MAKES ODD DISCOVERY IN BACKYARD

Richards' family has been organizing volunteer searches since the MCSO suspended its search in the Woodlands area after several days.

Colby Richards, 31, has been missing since he apparently left his home in Spring, Texas, on May 24. (Montgomery County Sheriff/Facebook)

MCSO spokesperson Scott Spencer told Fox News Digital in a Thursday statement that its investigation is ongoing, and the sheriff's office "is not currently searching areas where there is no credible information that would suggest Mr. Richards is in that area, including all areas previously searched by our agency and Montgomery County Search and Rescue."

"Our detectives are in the field currently and are following up on leads and information as it is received," Spencer said.

Colby Richards and his wife

Colby Richards, pictured with his wife, had recently started a full-time job at an engineering firm in the area and also works part-time as a baseball coach — something he has been doing for years, his cousin said. (Facebook/Help Us Find Colby Richards)

Volunteer searchers have been using the CalTopo app to track the areas they cover to look for any signs of Richards.

Additionally, Fox said Richards' family is "piecing together a timeline of his day Thursday to share in hopes that it might provide additional insight into what happened."

Richards had just started a new job as an electric distribution design technician at an engineering firm two months prior to his disappearance, according to his LinkedIn page. 

Colby Richards takes a selfie at his new work desk

Colby Richards had just started a new job as an electric distribution design technician at an engineering firm two months prior to his disappearance, according to his LinkedIn page. (LinkedIn/Colby Richards)

His coworkers told family that he had appeared to be zoning out at his computer the Thursday before he went missing, Fox said. She shared the information with authorities, who have spoken with those who worked with Richards.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The family has created a GoFundMe page titled "Help us find Colby Richards" to raise funds for the volunteer search.

He was last seen wearing a T-shirt, black shorts and gray Under Armour sneakers. His family noted that he may have facial hair after a week since his disappearance.

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for Fox News Digital and FOX Business. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com or on Twitter at @audpants.