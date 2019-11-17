Missing Illinois teenager was last seen leaving school in Wisconsin, police say

Authorities in northern Illinois are searching for a missing teenage girl who was last seen leaving her high school in neighboring Wisconsin on Wednesday, according to officials.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that 16-year-old Emma Roberts was last seen leaving school in Salem, Wis. at the end of the school day on Wednesday. Roberts' family had recently moved across the state line into unincorporated Antioch but kept her enrolled at Central High School District of Westosha.

"At this time Sheriff’s Detectives believe Emma was given a ride home from school, where she packed a bag at her unincorporated Antioch home and left again before her family arrived home," the sheriff's office said. "As Emma packed a change of clothes, it is unknown what she is currently wearing."

The 16-year-old did not leave with her cellphone, "as it was previously taken as a consequence," according to police.

Roberts may be in the Racine/Kenosha County or Lake County areas about 55 miles north of Chicago.

The 16-year-old is described as 5-foot, 7-inches tall weighing 145 pounds with blue eyes and dark blonde air. Roberts has a tattoo on her left shoulder of a guitar with the word “Dad” written on it, according to the sheriff's office.

"Sheriff’s detectives have also contacted the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and they are assisting in the search for Emma," the sheriff's office said.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the 16-year-old is asked to call the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at 847-549-5200.

"If you see Emma, please dial 911, so law-enforcement can immediately respond," the sheriff's office said.