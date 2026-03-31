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Missing paddleboarder found dead in Old Tampa Bay after a weekend disappearance near the causeway

Officers found the man's paddleboard and belongings Monday morning before recovering his body about an hour later, police said

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
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Suspect tries watery escape as cops grab paddleboards to hunt him down Video

Suspect tries watery escape as cops grab paddleboards to hunt him down

Bodycam video shows two Florida officers chasing after a fleeing suspect using paddleboards after he jumped into the Halifax River in Volusia County, Florida on March 16, 2026. (Credit: Volusia County Sheriff's Office) 

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The body of a man who went missing while paddleboarding over the weekend was recovered Monday in Old Tampa Bay, police said.

The man was last seen around 4 p.m. Saturday near the Courtney Campbell Causeway, a roadway that connects Tampa and Clearwater across the bay.

His family reported him missing just after 9 p.m. Sunday, according to the Tampa Police Department.

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The sun rises over the Courtney Campbell Causeway

The sun rises over the Courtney Campbell Causeway, which connects Tampa Bay to Clearwater and Dunedin, Florida. (Carlos Osorio/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

A search began Monday morning after conditions and visibility improved.

Officers with the department’s marine unit located the man’s paddleboard and other belongings on the west side of Old Tampa Bay at about 11 a.m., police said.

His body was recovered about an hour later near the causeway bridge.

Male legs standing on paddleboard on water during sunset

The man vanished around 4 p.m. Saturday near the Courtney Campbell Causeway, a roadway that connects Tampa and Clearwater across the bay. (iStock)

Authorities said the man has not yet been positively identified, pending notification of next of kin.

Foul play is not suspected, police said, and the investigation remains ongoing.

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Drone angle view of Clearwater Beach and Bridge.

Drone angle view of Clearwater Beach and Bridge. (Getty Images)

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The Courtney Campbell Causeway is a popular spot for locals and tourists alike who can enjoy the panoramic views of the Bay.

According to Florida Fish and Wildlife, stand-up paddleboards are treated as vessels, which means paddlers are expected to follow many of the same safety rules as boaters.

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According to the agency, safety rules for boaters include carrying a U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket, having a sound-producing device on board and using lights when visibility drops. The agency warns that glare, fog and choppy water can make small craft hard to spot.

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Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a U.S. Writer at Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X @s_rumpfwhitten
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