Oregon
Published

Missing Oregon 13-year-old girl found dead under 'suspicious' circumstances, police say

Sixth-grader Milana Li found dead in stream in Beaverton, Oregon

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
A 13-year-old Oregon girl was found dead Tuesday under "suspicious" circumstances about 24 hours after her mother reported her missing, authorities said.

Officers responded just before 3 p.m.to the Westside Linear Park in Beaverton, where the body of Milana Li was found in a small stream near the Westside Trail, Beaverton police said.

Li, a sixth-grade student at Conestoga Middle School, was last seen at her family’s apartment near the intersection of Southwest Murray Boulevard and Southwest Scholls Ferry Road around 4 p.m. Sunday. 

Milana Li, 13, was found dead in a stream in Beaverton, Ore., on Tuesday about 24 hours after her mother reported her missing, authorities said.

Her mother reported her missing around 1:10 p.m. on Monday. Police initially described Li as a runaway.

Police have released few details surrounding the ongoing investigation. 

No information about how Li died was immediately given.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the incident to call Detective Cindy Herring at 503-526-2280.