Missing Missouri mother found dead, boyfriend charged with murder: police

A missing Missouri woman was found dead, and her boyfriend was charged with murder in connection to her death.

According to the Barry County Sheriff's Office, Aaron Malone, 23, was charged with the murder of his girlfriend, Aspen Lewis, 24.

Court records obtained by FOX 4 Kansas City state that Malone contacted Barry County Sheriff’s deputies on Monday, November 25, to report Lewis’ possible abduction.

Investigators said when they responded to the residence, they saw a large blood stain in the roadway behind Malone’s truck, along with pieces of jewelry.

Officials said Lewis was last seen at her Exeter residence early on the morning of Nov. 25.

Malone provided officers with a verbal and written statement about Lewis' disappearance. However, officials said due to inconsistencies with Malone's statement, a criminal investigation began.

Authorities told FOX 4 that they obtained surveillance video showing Malone’s vehicle arriving at Lewis’ residence just before midnight on Sunday, November 24, and not long after, screaming could be heard.

The video then shows Malone leaving around 1:30 Monday morning, and then coming back just after 4 a.m., according to court records.

Before Malone arrived back at Lewis’ residence, he called 911, FOX 4 reported.

A day later, authorities met with Malone who told them he would take them to where Lewis' body was located.

Officials said her body was located in a wooded area and was covered with leaves and sticks and had extensive head trauma.

According to court records, Malone later admitted an altercation had taken place, and he had disposed of Lewis’s body.

Malone was arraigned in Barry County Court and pleaded not guilty on Monday morning. He is being held, without bond, in the Stone County jail.

Lewis leaves behind a young son and was described as "a very spiritual person" who loved animals and being outdoors, according to her obituary.