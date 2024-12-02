Houston man accused of killing mother and 2-year-old girl found sleeping in apartment with dead victims

A Houston man has been arrested and charged after allegedly fatally stabbing a 28-year-old mother and her 2-year-old child.

Kendrick Rayvon Fisher, 29, has been charged with capital murder for the deaths, according to the Houston Police Department.

On Friday at about 3:30 a.m, HPD officers were flagged down and notified that an adult female and child were being held hostage in an apartment, according to a news release.

WOMAN IN US ILLEGALLY ALLEGEDLY DUMPS NEWBORN IN HOUSTON DUMPSTER, CLAIMS SHE HAD 'NO CHOICE'

When officers entered the third-floor apartment, they found Fisher asleep on the couch. When conducting a safety sweep, they found the victims in the apartment.

The HPD say both victims had multiple stab wounds and were pronounced dead at the scene.

HEARTBROKEN MOM OF TEXAS MURDER VICTIM BREAKS DOWN OVER MIGRANT CRISIS: 'YOU TOOK AWAY MY SON!'

Officers observed injuries consistent with a physical altercation and blood on Fisher’s clothing. Homicide detectives working with the Harris County District Attorney’s office ultimately decided the evidence was enough to charge and book him in the Harris County Jail.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to jail records, Fisher was released from prison in December of last year. He served a seven-year sentence for armed robbery and additional time for contraband.

The identities have not been released pending next of kin notification.