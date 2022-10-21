Missing Michigan dad makes frantic police call over 9/11 conspiracies before family vanishes

A terrified Michigan father told authorities in a police call released Friday that he desperately needed help for a matter of "national importance" related to 9/11 hours before he and his family vanished.

Anthony and Suzette Cirigliano, both 51, and their two sons, Brandon, 19, and Noah, 15, disappeared Sunday from their Fremont, Michigan, home and haven't been heard from since.

The night before, Anthony dialed the police and ranted for over 2 minutes.

"Everyone is OK," he said. "I need some police protection immediately. It is of vital national interest. It is related to Sept. 11 and people want to erase me from the face of the Earth."

MICHIGAN FAMILY MYSTERIOUSLY VANISHES, POLICE ‘VERY CONCERNED’

He added, "I am not crazy."

Anthony, who works in finance, appeared scared and pleaded with the dispatcher to send help.

"I’m a Christian. I just need some help, then the U.S. government will take it from here," he said. "I know this sounds crazy. You don’t have instructions for this. Please send someone."

He made one final request to the operator. "Can they come with their lights off not to frighten my children?" he asked.

The Fremont Police Department dispatched two officers to his home who spoke to him for 45 minutes and also checked in on his wife a little after midnight.

Police determined they were not in imminent danger, Chief Tim Rodwell told Fox News Digital. Suzette is a stay-at-home mom and fulltime caretaker for her mother who suffers from dementia, according to police.

The elderly woman was found Monday alone wandering the streets of the family's neighborhood, and police were notified.

Authorities believe Anthony and his family left their home – about 45 miles north of Grand Rapids – in a silver 2005 Toyota Sienna minivan, which has not been spotted since. His phone is turned off and his wife and sons left theirs behind in the house, Rodwell said.

CALIFORNIA MISSING FAMILY OF FOUR FOUND DEAD INCLUDING 8-MONTH-OLD: MERCED COUNTY OFFICIALS

There has also been no activity on the Cirigliano's credit cards or bank accounts.

"They seem like really good people," Rodwell said. "No one has had any problems with them."

Rodwell urges anyone with information to contact the Fremont Police Department at 231-924-2100.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We hope if Tony and Suzette Cirigliano hear this news coverage, they understand how many people are concerned about them, and we hope they feel comfortable calling our department and speaking to one of our officers or myself and letting them know they're okay."

Emmett Jones contributed to this report.