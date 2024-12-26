Missing Massachusetts woman found dead likely fell into freezing lake while walking dog, DA says

A Massachusetts woman who went missing on Christmas Eve was found dead in a frozen lake, with authorities believing she fell into the freezing water while walking her dog.

Owen Kasozi, 30, was last seen entering the J.C. Phillips Nature Preserve in Beverly, Massachusetts around 3 p.m. Tuesday, and authorities launched a multi-agency search for her when she didn’t return, the Essex County District Attorney’s Office said in a release.

"On behalf of the Beverly Police Department, I would like to pass along our sincere condolences to the family of Owen Kasozi," Beverly Police Chief John G. LeLacheur said. "I would also like to thank all the first responders for being able to give the family some degree of closure in the wake of this difficult search process."

Kasozi was reportedly walking her dog at the nature preserve prior to her disappearance. Authorities said that the nature preserve is a popular dog-walking location, frequented by residents.

Authorities noted that Kasozi's dog was located safely in Topsfield, Massachusetts following the pet owner's disappearance.

Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker said that authorities believe that the 30-year-old was walking or running along the trail with her pup, when she fell into the icy lake and was unable to get out. Temperatures were below freezing on Tuesday.

Authorities do not suspect foul play at this time, but Kasozi’s official cause of death is pending an investigation by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME), the DA’s office said. Fox News Digital has reached out to the OCME for comment.

"This is not the search outcome that anyone was hoping for," Tucker said. "We appreciate the efforts of all our law enforcement partners who worked diligently over Christmas Eve and Christmas Day to locate Owen Kasozi. Our thoughts are with her family as they begin to cope with this painful loss."

In a GoFundMe, her family remembered Kasozi's "vibrant" personality.

"In a heartbreaking accident, she fell into a pond in the park and succumbed to the cold, leaving us all in shock and sorrow," her family wrote. "Owen was a vibrant soul who brought joy and laughter to everyone she met. Her passion for life was infectious, and she had a unique ability to make those around her feel valued and loved. She cherished her family and friends deeply, and her absence will be felt profoundly in our lives."