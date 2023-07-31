Expand / Collapse search
Missing Persons
Published

Missing Los Angeles attorney last seen at his apartment: police

Aaron Murphy Davidson's California roommate told KNBC that he had 'skipped some medication'

Audrey Conklin
By Audrey Conklin | Fox News
A Los Angeles attorney vanished from his downtown apartment in July and has not been seen since, according to police.

Aaron Murphy Davidson, 33, was last spotted on July 6 at his residence on the 200 block of South Grand Avenue in downtown LA. 

"His family is concerned for his safety, or that he may be hospitalized and unidentified," the Los Angeles Police Department said in a press release.

His roommate, Talia, told KNBC that he had "skipped some medication" and had "some delusions" days before his disappearance. 

A photo of Aaron Davidson over a photo of S. Grand Ave. in Los Angeles

Aaron Murphy Davidson, 33, was last spotted on July 6 at his residence on the 200 block of South Grand Avenue in downtown Los Angeles. (LAPD/Google Maps)

Davidson had been dog-sitting just before he vanished, and the woman who owned the dog was apparently the last person to see him 20 days ago when she stopped by his apartment to pick up her pet, Talia told the outlet.

Davidson's LinkedIn profile says he is a litigation associate at an LA-based law firm, and he studied at the Chapman University Fowler School of Law. 

Aaron Davidson

Missing Aaron Davidson's LinkedIn profile says he is a litigation associate at an LA-based law firm, and he studied at Chapman University Fowler School of Law. (LAPD)

The 33-year-old is described as a White man with brown hair and brown eyes, standing 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing about 170 pounds.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about Davidson's whereabouts to contact the Los Angeles Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (213) 996-1800 or 1-877-LAPD-24-7 during non-business hours. Anonymous tipsters can send information to LA Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org. 

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for Fox News Digital and FOX Business. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com or on Twitter at @audpants.