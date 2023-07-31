Expand / Collapse search
Washington DC
Published

Mexican consulate warns citizens in DC about crime surge in US capital

Violent crime in nation's capital up 36% in 2023

By Michael Lee | Fox News
DC crime activist calls for accountability as battle against surging violence continues Video

DC crime activist calls for accountability as battle against surging violence continues

D.C. crime activist Ronald Moten joined Fox & Friends First to discuss his concern surrounding the growing surge in violence and what is to blame for the spike. 

The Mexican consulate in Washington, D.C., urged Mexican nationals living around the American capital to be cautious as crime rates in the city continue to rise.

"Attention Mexican community: The city of Washington, D.C. is experiencing a significant increase in crime in areas previously considered safe. Take precautions. In an emergency, call 911. For urgent consular assistance, dial (202) 997-0560," read the translation of a tweet posted by Mexico's Washington, D.C., consulate last week.

According to a report from ABC 7, the tweet comes as crime rates have recently surged in Washington, D.C., with homicides rising 15% in 2023 compared to during the same time period last year. Violent crime overall is also up, the report said, rising 36% so far in 2023.

VIOLENCE SOARS AMID DC POLICE CRISIS AS 5 KILLED IN JUST 1 DAY

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser

Mayor Muriel Bowser talks during a press conference to address the recent uprise in violent crime in Washington, D.C. (Bill OLeary/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Carjackings are up 34% in Washington, D.C., compared to last year, according to a Council on Criminal Justice mid-year report.

The Mexican consulate did not immediately respond to a Fox News request for comment.

Washington DC Capitol Spring Cherry Blossoms

Cherry blossoms bloom in Washington D.C. (Fox News Photo/Joshua Comins)

Pamela A. Smith, who was chosen to be the next chief of the Metropolitan Police Department earlier this month, acknowledged the crime problem the city has faced.

"Washington, D.C. is an amazing city. It's filled with amazing residents, visitors, businesses and opportunities. And I am proud to live as a resident in Ward 8. As a law enforcement officer and a member of this community, I am also troubled by the crime that is plaguing our community. Which is why it is important for me, to be engaged in wanting to make the District of Columbia safer. I am passionate about ensuring public safety," Smith said after being announced by Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser, according to ABC 7.

DC police response to shooting at George Washington University

Police officers cordon off the scene after a body found shot near George Washington University Hospital in Washington, D.C. (Celal Gunes/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

MPD did not immediately respond to a Fox News request for comment.

Michael Lee is a writer at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @UAMichaelLee