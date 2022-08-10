Missing Kiely Rodni: Dive teams join search for missing California girl who vanished from campground party

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

At least three dive teams have joined the search for missing California 16-year-old Kiely Rodni at the Prosser Creek Reservoir near Lake Tahoe.

They arrived at a cordoned-off boat ramp early Wednesday, as the search for Rodni entered its fifth day and following fruitless efforts involving K-9s, land vehicles, aircraft and boats.

The divers were staging in the boat ramp parking lot before planned searches in areas of the reservoir, which is 60 feet deep at its nadir. Crews told Fox News Digital they planned to search underwater near the shore.

A spokesperson for the Placer County Sheriff's Office told Fox News Digital Wednesday morning that there had been no developments in the search overnight.

In a joint statement, the Placer County and Nevada County sheriffs said they’d assigned 265 personnel to the case. The number of tips received has climbed to more than 300, tripling Tuesday's total. However, authorities are still trying to find someone who witnessed Rodni leaving the party before she disappeared.

Rodni was last seen around 12:30 a.m. at a party at the Prosser Family Campground within Tahoe National Forest in Truckee, California. Her phone last pinged around 12:33 a.m. – minutes after she’d last spoken with a friend and one of the lead search organizers, Sami Smith, 18.

Authorities say Rodni and her friend were among more than 100 teens and young adults attending a high school graduation party involving multiple area schools. Police said they suspect there were drugs and alcohol present at the gathering but are pleading with attendees to come forward with any information about possible Rodni sightings, promising not to punish anyone for partying.

"We are not investigating you," Angela Musallam, spokesperson for the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, told teen attendees Tuesday. "We are partnering with you to obtain any information regarding Kiely."

On Tuesday, the sheriff's office shared a surveillance image that showed Rodni's outfit on the night she went missing.

Authorities are now saying she was last seen wearing a "black spaghetti strap bodysuit" under green Dickies' pants, as opposed to a black tank top initially reported. She was also wearing a black grommet belt and black Vans sneakers.

Authorities said late Tuesday that as the fourth day of searching came to a close, they had "not recovered anything they believe belongs to Kiely."

Rodni’s mother, Lindsey Rodni-Nieman, told Fox News Digital earlier this week that she received a text from her daughter around 12:15 a.m. saying she was headed home. The family lives about 10 miles away at a lodge south of Truckee.

Smith said she herself left the party at around 12:25, believing Rodni intended to spend the night camping there.

"At the point when I left, I thought she was going to stay there," Smith said. "Everybody was camping. It was late enough that she should have stayed. She’s not the type to go and drunk drive or anything."

She said that although they met several new people in two to three hours at the party, she did not think any of them were suspicious and did not notice any older attendees.

Days of aerial searches involving planes and helicopters have uncovered no signs of a crash, Musallam said. Investigators are looking into the disappearance as a possible abduction – but they have stopped short of issuing an Amber Alert, which requires "confirmation" that a juvenile has been taken.

Rodni is described as 5-foot-7 and about 118 pounds. She has blonde hair and hazel eyes. She has a tattoo on her ribs of the number "17." She has a nose ring and several other piercings.

Her SUV is also missing – a silver 2013 Honda CRV with California license plate 8YUR127. It has a small ram-head sticker on the back window, under her rear wiper blade.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Placer County Sheriff’s Office’s dedicated tip line at 530-581-6320. Callers can remain anonymous.

The family is offering a $50,000 reward for Kiely’s return.