Missing Kaylee Jones: No sign of Georgia teen 2 months after disappearance

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

More than two months have passed since 16-year-old Kaylee Jones disappeared from her hometown in Georgia.

Jones, born Jillian Paige Temple, was last seen on June 14 in the area of Whooping Creek Church Road in New Carrollton , when her parents say she left out of her second-story window without her computer or phone, which had recently been confiscated after her parents found out she had been in communication with strangers online.

The Carroll County Sheriff's Office, which is investigating her disappearance, said in a Sunday Facebook post that its office has received "numerous tips" related to Jones' whereabouts — none of which have led them to find the 16-year-old.

"The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office has since day one been committed to locating Kaylee and have a team of dedicated Investigators working this case and tirelessly following every lead and working in conjunction with many law enforcement agencies throughout the state and the country," the sheriff's office said, adding that anyone who has a tip about Jones, "no matter how small," should reach out to Carroll County authorities.

MISSING KAYLEE JONES, 16, MAY BE IN ‘DANGEROUS SITUATION’ AFTER TALKING WITH STRANGERS ONLINE, EXPERT SAYS

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation , FBI, the Secret Service, the U.S. Marshal Service and local law enforcement are now assisting in the search for the missing 16-year-old, who has special needs and has now gone two months without her prescribed medication.

MISSING KAYLEE JONES: 16-YEAR-OLD'S PARENTS FACE ONLINE HARASSMENT 1 MONTH INTO DAUGHTER'S DISAPPEARANCE

Jones' parents previously explained to Fox News Digital that two days prior to their daughter's disappearance, they confiscated her phone in an effort to discipline her, at which point the 16-year-old turned to her laptop and began communicating with strangers on chatrooms like Omegle — a website that allows users to anonymously send direct messages or video-chat with one another.

Jones shared personal information, including her family's address, with some "guys" she was speaking to online, her parents said.

next Image 1 of 4

prev next Image 2 of 4

prev next Image 3 of 4

prev Image 4 of 4

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jones is described as 5 ft. 8 in. tall, weighing 135 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Her mother believes she may have a blue book bag "with a horse on the front." She may be wearing black tennis shoes or converse sneakers, according to authorities. Her family recently moved to Georgia from Brooksville, Florida, where they still have family and friends. She also may be going by her birth name, Jillian.