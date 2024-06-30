Missing Kansas mom, 2 young kids coerced into traveling to 'religious rehabilitation facility' in Mexico: KBI

Investigators in Kansas have issued an endangered persons advisory for a mother and her two young daughters who they believe were "coerced to travel to Mexico to a religious rehabilitation facility."

In a press release issued by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), officials said the whereabouts of Martha Unger, 23, and her daughters, Madilynn Grace Unger, 2, and Haylie Faith Unger, 1, are unknown.

Unger and her daughters were reported missing from their rural home in Haskell County just before 7 p.m. on June 28, according to the KBI.

Investigators believe they may have been coerced to travel to Mexico to a religious rehabilitation facility with Corney and Elizabeth Klaasen.

TAYLOR CASEY BAHAMAS SEARCH: MISSING AMERICAN'S PHONE FOUND IN OCEAN, POLICE SAY

It is not known what type of facility they were being taken to or where it is located.

Officials said the Klaasens are believed to be driving a white and black Chevy Blazer with a Mexico tag.

MISSING NORTH CAROLINA GIRL MADALINA COJOCARI'S SEARCH FOCUSES ATTENTION ON NEW SUSPECT

The Klaasens are in their 50s. Corney is a male, described as being approximately 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing around 200 pounds. He is clean-shaven and last known to be wearing jeans and a button-up shirt.

Law enforcement also believes that Martha Unger drives a 2015 white Ford Explorer bearing Kansas tag 301RJY.

BODIES OF MURDERED KANSAS MOMS FOUND BURIED IN FREEZER AS GRUESOME DETAILS EMERGE IN COURT DOCS

Officials with KBI said investigators wish to check the welfare of Martha and her children.

Authorities are asking for the public’s assistance to help locate them or any information that could help find them by calling the Haskell County Sheriff’s Office at 620-675-2289.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

KBI officials are also urging anyone who sees the subjects or vehicle to call 911 immediately.

Fox News Digital reached out to the KBI and the Haskell County Sheriff's Office for comment.