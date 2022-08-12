Missing Jolissa Fuentes' family pleads for help: 'We think someone took her against her will'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The parents of a missing California woman believe their daughter might have been abducted, and they are pleading for the public's help in finding her.

Jolissa Fuentes, 22, was last seen on Aug. 7 at an AM/PM gas station in Selma, California, around 4 a.m.

"We think someone took her against her will," her father, Joey Fuentes, told Fox News Digital.

She had been at a friend's party the night before and then stopped at her grandmother's to pick up a bag and some money before she stopped at the AM/PM, her parents said.

"It's not like her to take off and be gone. She's very social. She doesn't miss work. We're going on day number four of her missing work," Fuentes' mother, Norma Aunee said, adding that when her daughter expects to come home late from her job at a packing house, she typically lets her grandmother know.

Her family speculates that she may have driven to a rural part of Selma, where there are orchards, vineyards and other kinds of farms, where she typically spent time to get "peace of mind" after one of her best friends died last year.

The family is working with police to try to pin down Fuentes' phone and its last known location.

"We know that at 5:26 [a.m.], she made a call to her sister because my daughter was in LA," Aunee said, but her other daughter did not pick up at the time.

When asked if they had a message to share with their daughter, Joey Fuentes said: "We love you, Jolissa. Come home."

Fuentes' parents described her as a "courageous woman" with a "sweet heart," a "disciplined woman," a "loyal woman," a "lovable friend" and a "good girl."

"That's why the community is trying to find her," the elder Fuentes said.

Fuentes drives a silver 2011 Hyundai Accent with the California license plate number 8MPU766.

There is a $5,000 reward for information leading to the 22-year-old's whereabouts.

The Selma Police Department is asking anyone with information about Fuentes' whereabouts to contact Detective Richard Figueroa at 559-891-2243.