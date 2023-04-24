Expand / Collapse search
Crime
Published

Missing Florida 2-year-old boy found dead in alligator’s mouth drowned; father charged with murder

Thomas Mosley, 21, is charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of the his son and the boy's mother

Louis Casiano
Louis Casiano
Florida father accused of murdering mother of his child, 2-year-old son appears in court

Florida father accused of murdering mother of his child, 2-year-old son appears in court

FOX 13 Tampa Bay's Regina Gonzalez reports.

Florida investigators said a missing 2-year-old boy found dead in an alligator's mouth a day after his mother was found dead drowned to death. 

The death of Taylen Mosley was confirmed by a medical examiner, Fox Tampa reported. The boy was reported missing after his mother, Pashun Jeffrey, 20, was found dead with more than 100 stab wounds on March 30. 

FLORIDA MAN SMILES AS POLICE ARREST HIM FOR AUTISTIC TEEN'S ALLEGED MURDER

Mosley and Jeffrey

Authorities said they found the body of 2-year-old son Taylen Mosley, left, in the mouth of an alligator. His mother, 20-year-old Pashun Jeffery, right, was found murdered on Thursday in St. Petersburg, Florida, police say.

The child was found the next day inside the mouth of an alligator in Lake Maggiore after an Amber Alert. 

His body was intact and the alligator had been killed, authorities said. 

"We didn’t want to find him this way, but at least we can bring some closure to that family now," St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway said in March. "Again, there are emotions up and down, because as they’re investigating, they were following up leads, and we were hoping we could find him alive."

The boy's father, Thomas Mosley, 21, has been charged with first-degree murder for the deaths of his son and Jeffrey. 

Thomas Mosley mugshot

Thomas Mosley, 21, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder. (Pinellas County Sheriff's Office)

He has pleaded not guilty and is being held without bond. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.