Missing Florida 2-year-old boy found dead in alligator’s mouth drowned; father charged with murder

Florida investigators said a missing 2-year-old boy found dead in an alligator's mouth a day after his mother was found dead drowned to death.

The death of Taylen Mosley was confirmed by a medical examiner, Fox Tampa reported. The boy was reported missing after his mother, Pashun Jeffrey, 20, was found dead with more than 100 stab wounds on March 30.

The child was found the next day inside the mouth of an alligator in Lake Maggiore after an Amber Alert.

His body was intact and the alligator had been killed, authorities said.

"We didn’t want to find him this way, but at least we can bring some closure to that family now," St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway said in March. "Again, there are emotions up and down, because as they’re investigating, they were following up leads, and we were hoping we could find him alive."

The boy's father, Thomas Mosley, 21, has been charged with first-degree murder for the deaths of his son and Jeffrey.

He has pleaded not guilty and is being held without bond.