Virginia

Missing coach Travis Turner left without essentials as family urges him to face child porn charges: Attorney

Family attorney says Turner left Virginia home without key items before 10 warrants were issued

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten , Adriana James-Rodil Fox News
The family of missing Virginia high school football coach Travis Turner is urging him to return home and face child pornography charges, according to a statement released by their attorney.

"The family of Travis Turner continues to cooperate with law enforcement efforts to locate Travis. Their homes and properties have been searched multiple times, with their consent," the family's attorney, Adrian Collins, said in a statement obtained by Fox News Digital.

Turner, 46, was last seen walking into the woods near his Appalachia home carrying a gun, something he had done "multiple times throughout the years," according to the statement. 

Concern quickly mounted for his wife, Leslie Caudill Turner, when she discovered that her husband, whose high school football team was in the midst of an undefeated season, had vanished without his car, keys, wallet, glasses or contacts, cash, or the prescription medications he relies on.

A photo of Virginia high school football coach Travis Turner

Travis Turner was leading the Union High School football team through an undefeated season when he disappeared from his family’s home in Appalachia, Virginia, on Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025. (Facebook/Leslie Caudill Turner)

"It is not like Travis to disappear or stay away from home," the statement said.

When he did not return home, his wife contacted authorities and filed a missing person report with the Virginia State Police (VSP).

US MARSHALS OFFER REWARD FOR FUGITIVE VIRGINIA FOOTBALL COACH, WARN HE 'MAY BE ARMED' AS FEDS JOIN MANHUNT

Travis Turner in an undated photo released by the Virginia State Police

Virginia State Police have launched a search for Union High football coach Travis Turner, whose disappearance has stunned the Big Stone Gap community. (Virginia State Police)

Collins noted that criminal charges were not obtained "until days after he failed to return home."

"He was not a fugitive nor wanted by law enforcement at the time he went missing. His wife was not helping him escape, she was asking for help to find him," he said.

Last week, authorities obtained 10 warrants to charge Turner with five counts of possession of child pornography and five counts of using a computer to solicit a minor. 

A photo of Virginia high school football coach Travis Turner

Authorities announced that they have obtained 10 warrants to charge Travis Turner with five counts of possession of child pornography and five counts of using a computer to solicit a minor. Turner is employed as a football coach at Union High School in Wise County, Virginia. (Facebook/Leslie Caudill Turner)

FUGITIVE FOOTBALL COACH DISAPPEARED INTO WOODS WITH GUN, FAMILY SAYS

The family also issued a direct plea for the missing coach.

"If Travis has the ability and is able to respond to his family’s wishes; your wife and children are in distress," the attorney said. "Leslie pleads for you to come home and face the allegations by defending yourself in a court of law. Don’t leave your family to fight this battle without you. They love and miss you. They want you to know they are your support."

The U.S. Marshals Service announced it is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for any information leading to his arrest. 

Last week, Turner’s staff profile page was removed from Union High School’s website shortly after the investigation was announced, ABC 7 reported.

A photo of Virginia high school football coach Travis Turner

Travis Turner disappeared from his family’s home in Appalachia, Virginia on Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025. Authorities announced that they have obtained 10 warrants to charge Turner with five counts of possession of child pornography and five counts of using a computer to solicit a minor. (Facebook/Leslie Caudill Turner)

In a previous statement, a spokesperson for Wise County Public Schools confirmed that a staff member employed by the district had been placed on administrative leave pending review of an external allegation. Days later, the district released an updated statement to acknowledge that charges have since been filed against the staff member in question, but failed to identify Turner by name. 

"The individual remains on leave and is not permitted on school property or to have contact with students," Superintendent Mike Goforth said. "The division will continue to cooperate with law enforcement as this process moves forward. Because this is an active legal matter involving personnel, the division cannot comment further."

Undated image of Union High School football coach Travis Turner, listed as a missing person by Virginia State Police.

Union High School head football coach Travis Turner, who has been reported missing, in an undated photo released by the Virginia State Police. (Virginia State Police)

The USMS did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Turner was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and sweatpants, according to Virginia's missing person database. Tips can be reported to 911, Virginia State Police or the USMS tip line at 1-877-WANTED2 or online usmarshals.gov/tips.

