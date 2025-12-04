Missing coach Travis Turner left without essentials as family urges him to face child porn charges: Attorney

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The family of missing Virginia high school football coach Travis Turner is urging him to return home and face child pornography charges, according to a statement released by their attorney.

"The family of Travis Turner continues to cooperate with law enforcement efforts to locate Travis. Their homes and properties have been searched multiple times, with their consent," the family's attorney, Adrian Collins, said in a statement obtained by Fox News Digital.

Turner, 46, was last seen walking into the woods near his Appalachia home carrying a gun, something he had done "multiple times throughout the years," according to the statement.

Concern quickly mounted for his wife, Leslie Caudill Turner, when she discovered that her husband, whose high school football team was in the midst of an undefeated season, had vanished without his car, keys, wallet, glasses or contacts, cash, or the prescription medications he relies on.

"It is not like Travis to disappear or stay away from home," the statement said.

When he did not return home, his wife contacted authorities and filed a missing person report with the Virginia State Police (VSP).

Collins noted that criminal charges were not obtained "until days after he failed to return home."

" He was not a fugitive nor wanted by law enforcement at the time he went missing. His wife was not helping him escape, she was asking for help to find him," he said.

Last week, authorities obtained 10 warrants to charge Turner with five counts of possession of child pornography and five counts of using a computer to solicit a minor.

The family also issued a direct plea for the missing coach.

"If Travis has the ability and is able to respond to his family’s wishes; your wife and children are in distress," the attorney said. "Leslie pleads for you to come home and face the allegations by defending yourself in a court of law. Don’t leave your family to fight this battle without you. They love and miss you. They want you to know they are your support."

The U.S. Marshals Service announced it is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for any information leading to his arrest.

Last week, Turner’s staff profile page was removed from Union High School’s website shortly after the investigation was announced, ABC 7 reported .

In a previous statement, a spokesperson for Wise County Public Schools confirmed that a staff member employed by the district had been placed on administrative leave pending review of an external allegation. Days later, the district released an updated statement to acknowledge that charges have since been filed against the staff member in question, but failed to identify Turner by name.

"The individual remains on leave and is not permitted on school property or to have contact with students," Superintendent Mike Goforth said. "The division will continue to cooperate with law enforcement as this process moves forward. Because this is an active legal matter involving personnel, the division cannot comment further."

The USMS did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.