Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Virginia

Fugitive football coach disappeared into woods with gun, family says

Travis Turner disappeared after authorities visited his home regarding alleged child pornography charges

Michael Dorgan By Michael Dorgan Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 29 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 29

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The fugitive Virginia high school football coach who disappeared amid a child pornography investigation was last seen entering a wooded area with a firearm, a family attorney has said.

Travis L. Turner, 46, the decorated head coach of Union High School in Big Stone Gap, Virginia, left his residence to walk into a "heavily wooded and mountainous area" on Nov. 20, attorney Adrian Collins said in a statement on behalf of the family obtained by WCYB.

"The last known contact the family had with Travis occurred on or about Thursday, Nov. 20, after he left his residence to walk in the woods with a firearm," the statement reads, noting that no warrants for his arrest had been made prior to his disappearance.

: Undated image of Union High School football coach Travis Turner, listed as a missing person by Virginia State Police.

Travis Turner, a decorated Virginia high school football coach, disappeared into wooded areas with a firearm amid a child pornography investigation. (Leslie Turner/Facebook)

VIRGINIA HIGH SCHOOL COACH LABELED 'FUGITIVE' AS LOCAL COMMUNITY ALLEGES LONG-KNOWN ACCUSATIONS: REPORT

When he didn't come home that evening, his wife notified local law enforcement but was told she had to wait 24 hours to file a missing-person report, according to the statement. She submitted the report to Virginia State Police (VSP) the next day.

The family said that they, along with friends, have searched the surrounding woods, though their efforts have been limited by bad weather and the need to avoid interfering with the official search.

On Tuesday, five days after Turner was last seen, authorities announced that they had obtained 10 warrants to charge him with five counts of possession of child pornography and five counts of using a computer to solicit a minor. 

Authorities said the investigation remains ongoing and additional charges are pending. Turner is now considered a fugitive, the VSP said.

Travis Turner in an undated photo released by the Virginia State Police

Virginia State Police are searching for Union High football coach Travis Turner, whose disappearance has stunned the Big Stone Gap community. (Virginia State Police)

VIRGINIA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL COACH CONSIDERED 'FUGITIVE' FOLLOWING MYSTERIOUS DISAPPEARANCE: POLICE

Turner was reported missing on Friday, Nov. 21 — a day after he was last seen — as Virginia State Police investigators were returning to his Appalachia home to speak with him about the case. Police said they had visited the home on Nov. 20, the day he disappeared, and were not seeking to arrest him at that time.

Turner’s wife Leslie Caudill Turner responded after her husband was charged, telling The Daily Mail that "none of that is true."

"He’s a good dad and a good husband, and we want him home. That’s it," she said. "I don’t know anything. I don’t know anything. I’m sorry."

A photo of Virginia high school football coach Travis Turner

Travis Turner disappeared from his family’s home in Appalachia, Virginia on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025. Authorities announced that they have obtained 10 warrants to charge Turner with five counts of possession of child pornography and five counts of using a computer to solicit a minor. (Facebook/Leslie Caudill Turner)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Police have launched an extensive search across Wise County utilizing drones, K-9 units and foot patrols. He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, sweatpants and glasses, according to Virginia's missing person database.

Anyone with information about Turner’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Virginia State Police at (276) 228-3131.

Fox News' Julia Bonavita and Sarah Rumpf-Whitten contributed to this report.

Michael Dorgan is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business.

You can send tips to michael.dorgan@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @M_Dorgan.
Close modal

Continue