Virginia high school football coach considered 'fugitive' following mysterious disappearance: police

The Virginia State Police have launched a manhunt for Union High School football coach Travis L. Turner, 46, who has been declared a fugitive following his disappearance from his home.

Authorities announced Tuesday that they have obtained 10 warrants, issued Monday, to charge Turner with five counts of possession of child pornography and five counts of using a computer to solicit a minor.

Authorities said the investigation remains ongoing, and additional charges are pending. Turner, who disappeared last week, is now considered a fugitive, the VSP said.

According to state police, Turner was first reported missing Friday, Nov. 21, one day after troopers went to his home in Appalachia, Virginia.

Special agents with the VSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Wytheville Field Office were en route to the residence on Thursday as part of the early stages of an investigation, not to make an arrest, when they learned that Turner was no longer at the location.

Since his disappearance, police have deployed search and rescue teams, drones and K-9 units in an effort to locate him.

"Our main priority is locating Turner safely," the VSP said in a statement, noting that the search is ongoing across multiple jurisdictions.

Authorities are asking anyone with information on Turner’s whereabouts to contact Virginia State Police Division 4 at (276) 484-9483 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov. Tips can be made anonymously.

A recently surfaced video from the Union Sports Network’s Instagram feed is now believed to show Turner’s final public interview before his disappearance.

The interview was conducted on-field at Bullet Park in Big Stone Gap, Virginia, moments after Union’s 40–7 victory over Lehigh in the Region 2D quarterfinals on Nov. 15. Speaking with host B.J. Richardson, Turner praised his players’ resilience and senior leadership.

"I thought our kids adjusted, played hard and overcame some adversity," Turner said, noting that his team pushed through questionable penalties. "There was no panic. We just continued the course and played football."

At the time, Union High was undefeated and preparing to face defending state champion Graham High School in the following week’s playoff match-up.

"They’re super athletic, and we’ve played each other 15 or 16 times now," Turner added with a grin. "It’s going to be a battle, and our kids will be ready."

Turner’s disappearance has left the rural Virginia community reeling. Wise County Public Schools previously confirmed that an unnamed employee had been placed on administrative leave with pay pending review of an external allegation but did not identify the employee or confirm whether the matter involved Turner.

"A staff member has been placed on administrative leave with pay while an external agency reviews an allegation that was reported to the division," Superintendent Dr. Mike Goforth said in a statement. "This is standard procedure and is not a determination of wrongdoing."

The district said it could not comment further due to the active law enforcement investigation.

In a since-deleted Facebook post obtained by News Channel 11, Turner’s wife said Friday that the coach was missing, "and that’s all we know."

"We love him and need him here with us," she wrote. "Just keep praying that he comes home."

Turner comes from a long-established football family. His late father, Tom Turner, coached at Apalachee High School and led his teams to five state championships during his 26-year career before his death in 2006.