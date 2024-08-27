Expand / Collapse search
National Parks

Missing climber in Glacier National Park found dead after suffering apparent fall

Grant Marcuccio vanished last week while hiking in Montana's Glacier National Park

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
A climber who vanished early last week in Glacier National Park has been found dead after suffering an apparent fall, the National Park Service says. 

Grant Marcuccio, 32, of Whitefish, Montana, was located Sunday after disappearing from his hiking party on Aug. 18. 

"Cause of death is still under investigation, but traumatic injuries and location of the body are indicative of a fall," the NPS said in a statement. 

It added that Marcuccio was spotted from the air about "one-third of a mile east of McPartland Peak below the ridgeline between Heavens Peak and McPartland Peak." 

Grant Marcuccio Glacier National Park

Grant Marcuccio has been found dead after suffering an apparent fall while hiking in Glacier National Park, according to the National Park Service. (NPS/Marli Miller/UCG | Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Officials said "Marcuccio separated from his party to summit McPartland Peak alone and planned to rendezvous at a designated location" but "Rangers were alerted by the hiking party on Sunday evening that Marcuccio never made it to the rendezvous spot." 

"Glacier National Park staff would like to express their sincere condolences to the family and ask that the public respect their privacy," the NPS also said. 

Glacier National Park entrance sign

An entrance to Glacier National Park in St. Mary, Montana. (Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images)

Rescuers have been searching for Marcuccio since last Monday, utilizing Two Bear Air Rescue flights, rangers and search teams. 

"Grant is a good friend and climbing partner of mine, a talented and experienced mountaineer, a kind person, no ego, and loved by all," a Facebook user wrote in response to a post alerting the public about Marcuccio’s disappearance.  

Glacier National Park is known for its "beautiful glacial lakes, waterfalls, valleys, and alpine meadows," FOX Weather reports, but it can also "experience quickly changing and extreme weather."  

Glacier National Park aerial view

The eastern edge of Glacier National Park. (Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images)

"Be aware that mountain weather is unpredictable; always be prepared for a variety of conditions," the park's website states. 

