Missing climber sought in Glacier National Park days after last being seen

The search for a missing climber at Glacier National Park is now on its fourth full day.

Grant Marcuccio, 32, from Whitefish, Montana, was reported missing to park rangers on Sunday evening by people who were with him earlier in the day.

"Marcuccio separated from his party while hiking from Heavens Peak to McPartland Peak," a National Park Service (NPS) press release states. "He was last seen heading toward McPartland. Marcuccio did not arrive to the rendezvous spot as planned."

Rescuers have been searching for Marcuccio since Monday, utilizing Two Bear Air Rescue flights, rangers and search teams. A helicopter from the Forest Service assisted with bringing search teams up to the area and flying over to search for him on Wednesday.

Marcuccio is described as being a 6-foot White male with short brown hair, brown eyes and weighing 175 pounds. He may be wearing brown shorts with a brown and white checkered shirt, NPS said.

"Grant is a good friend and climbing partner of mine, a talented and experienced mountaineer, a kind person, no ego, and loved by all," a Facebook user wrote in response to the missing person post. "We are moving heaven and earth to try to bring him home."

Hundreds of people have commented that they are praying for Marcuccio's safe return.

Anyone who may have information or was in the area and saw an individual matching Marcuccio's description is asked to reach out to the park's tip line at 406-888-7077.

Glacier National Park is known for its "beautiful glacial lakes, waterfalls, valleys, and alpine meadows," FOX Weather reports, but it can also "experience quickly changing and extreme weather."

"Be aware that mountain weather is unpredictable; always be prepared for a variety of conditions," the park's website states.