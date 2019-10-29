Missing woman, 56, found alive in California national park after spelling out 'SOS' with rocks

A Mississippi woman that disappeared last week in a California national park was found alive Monday after rescue teams spotted an “SOS” message spelled out with rocks, officials said.

Mary Joanna Gomez, 56, was first reported missing Friday by family members who told the San Francisco Police Department that they had last heard from her the previous day in a text message sent to her daughter detailing her trip to Kings Canyon National Park.

CALIFORNIA MAN VISITS NATIONAL PARK TO SEE YOGI BEAR, POLICE FIND 8 POUNDS OF METH IN SPARE TIRE

According to a press release from the parks service, Gomez was a traveling nurse in the Bay Area who arrived in the park on Wednesday, her day off. She was expected at work on Friday but never showed up for her shift.

Several search teams scoured the area to no avail.

Late Saturday evening, a park ranger located her car in the Giant Forest of Sequoia National Park along the Generals Highway. The area had previously been checked but there was no sign of Gomez at the time.

On Monday, a C-130 aircraft operated by the California Air National Guard spotted “SOS” spelled out with rocks on the ground, just over three miles from where her vehicle was last seen.

Further investigation resulted in the rescue of Gomez, who was said to be “thirsty and hungry, but otherwise in good health.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Park officials said she was in “stable condition” and “has been in contact with her family and will be reunited with them shortly.”

The area Gomez was found in was described as “rocky and steep terrain.”