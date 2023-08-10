Expand / Collapse search
Nevada
Published

Minor injuries as single-engine plane makes emergency landing near Nevada-California border

Aircraft executed successful landing but subsequently veered off the designated path

Associated Press
Two people aboard a single-engine aircraft escaped serious injury when the plane landed Thursday in a dry lake bed not far from the Nevada-California state line, authorities said.

The pilot and passenger aboard the two-seat Remos GX were treated for minor injuries after the plane landed about 6:40 a.m. approximately 5 miles from the Jean Airport, according to statements from Las Vegas police, a Clark County fire official, Harry Reid International Airport and the Federal Aviation Administration.

Jean Airport is off Interstate 15, about 32 miles south of Las Vegas.

The pilot and a passenger have sustained minor injuries as a single-engine plane made an emergency landing near the Nevada-California border. 

"The plane completed a landing, however slid off the road, causing some damage," police said. "The injuries are non-life-threatening."

The FAA reported the plane departed from Henderson Executive Airport just south of Las Vegas and landed after the pilot reported engine trouble. The agency said it is investigating.

FAA records show the aircraft is registered to Whitair LLC in Henderson. Telephone and email messages from The Associated Press to the registered owner about the incident were not immediately answered.