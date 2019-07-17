Minnesota truck driver fatally struck highway worker while watching porn, police say

A Minnesota truck driver allegedly sped through a construction zone and fatally struck a highway worker — with authorities claiming that he was distracted by his cellphone, which was playing videos from Pornhub.

“It appears, based on the investigation, that he was watching pornography at the time of [impact],” said Chuck Laszewski, spokesman for the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office.

Authorities have charged Tate R. Doom, 47, with criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation in connection to the Oct. 2, 2018, crash, according to the Star Tribune.

The St. Paul Park man was still in custody Tuesday — in lieu of $30,000 bail — after being booked into jail on Friday night. He is accused of striking and killing Vernon C. Hedquist, 59, of Pillager, on I-94 as he was working with a contracted road crew.

Doom’s big rig allegedly slammed into the back of a pickup truck and trailer, which then came flying off and into Hedquist, cops said. Debris also hit a coworker of his, but they managed to survive.

