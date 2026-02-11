Minnesota police say vehicle believed to be pursued by federal agents crashed downtown, protests ensue

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A vehicle that was reportedly being pursued by federal agents crashed in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Wednesday, leaving one person with non-life-threatening injuries.

St. Paul Police said on Wednesday that officers were called to the intersection of Western and Selby Avenues at approximately 9:39 a.m. to respond to a vehicle crash. The department added that "it was reported that a large crowd had formed."

"The preliminary information we received was that federal agents were pursuing a person in a vehicle when the vehicle crashed," St. Paul Police said in a statement. "The person that was being pursued sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital by Saint Paul Fire medics."

FEDS SHIFT TO TARGETED IMMIGRATION ENFORCEMENT IN MINNEAPOLIS UNDER HOMAN

A witness who spoke to Fox News Digital on the condition of anonymity said there were approximately three or four cars involved in the crash and that there was a "huge protest" happening in the parking lot. Additionally, the person who spoke with Fox News Digital said she knew two of the people whose cars were involved and that one had just gone to grab a coffee at a local spot, while the other worked nearby.

Federal authorities have not confirmed any involvement. Neither U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) nor the Department of Homeland Security immediately responded to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

DEM SENATOR FUMES THAT GOP'S FOREIGN FUNDING CLAIM 'DELEGITIMIZES' ANGER OF ANTI-ICE AGITATORS IN US

Tensions between federal agents and locals in the St. Paul-Minneapolis area have flared for more than a month following the Jan. 7, 2026, fatal shooting of Renee Good. This was followed by the Jan. 24 fatal shooting of Alex Pretti, also at the hands of federal agents. Both deaths sparked protests and criticism from Minnesota leadership of the Trump administration's handling of its illegal immigration crackdown in the state.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Border czar Tom Homan, who recently took over operations in the state, was aiming to deescalate the situation and even removed 700 immigration officers from the mission.