Dem senator fumes that GOP's foreign funding claims 'delegitimize' anger of anti-ICE agitators in US

Sen. Andy Kim, D-N.J., lamented during a hearing on Capitol Hill Tuesday that allegations about foreign funding and coordination among anti-ICE agitators are "delegitimizing" people's justified "anger" and "fear" caused by federal immigration officers.

Kim also called the questioning "dangerous" during the Tuesday hearing, which was about fraud and touched on concerns that foreign adversaries were financing anti-ICE efforts in the U.S. to create a strategic smokescreen meant to deter accountability away from their massive criminal fraud enterprises.

"People all over this country are frustrated and concerned and upset. They're scared and they're worried about things because they just saw two American citizens get killed in the street by federal agents," Kim said Tuesday.

"The idea that people would be saying that this type of anger and this type of of outrage – whether in New Jersey or in Minnesota – is being predominantly coordinated in this type of way," he continued. "I just have to say it is delegitimizing the anger and the fear that people are facing right now … The way in which it's been described … I just think is very dangerous right now. And I hope that we can still say and recognize that there are a lot of people, a lot of people that are furious right now and worried."

The Senator's arguments, such as that the violence from anti-ICE agitators stems from justified anger and that the questioning of how this violence is being organized "delegitimizes" protesting, have been frequently touted by Democrats in the past, and not just as it pertains to the ongoing anti-ICE sentiment.

During a separate congressional hearing in December, Rep. Julie Johnson, D-Texas, described attacks against ICE agents – which are up 12,000%, according to the Trump administration – as the result of people "channeling [their] frustration."

"You're seeing an overwhelming frustration of the American people in this country that the lack of respect and regard for the rule of law from this administration, and in particular by this Secretary, is at a level we have never seen and violates all of the constitutional norms and all of the principles of legal fairness in this country," Johnson said. "And you're seeing that manifest itself in threats to law enforcement, in bubbling over, because people are frustrated, and they are channeling that frustration because the administration is not listening."

Meanwhile, in 2024, amid ongoing protests regarding the situation in Gaza and other civil unrest, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) described former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's calls for the FBI to investigate Gaza ceasefire protests for connections to Russia as "incredibly dangerous."

"From Martin Luther King Jr. to Black Lives Matter protesters, the FBI has long used ‘foreign influence’ as an excuse to conduct illegal surveillance on Americans exercising free speech rights," the ACLU said in a post on X in 2024.

Despite claims that foreign funding accusations act as a smokescreen to "legitimize" lawful First Amendment activity, Republican-aligned witnesses during the Tuesday hearing argued billionaires, including some with ties to foreign adversaries, such as Neville Roy Singham and Hansjorg Wyss, pumped $60 million into the agitation efforts aimed at disrupting federal immigration efforts.

"It comes in the form of a check, a six-figure check," said Government Accountability Institute VP Seamus Bruner. "We've built a database that contains hundreds of thousands of rows from grants from networks like the Soros Network, the Arabella funding network – as mentioned – the Neville Roy Singham funding network, many others, Tides, the Ford Foundation network, the Rockefeller Funding network, these massive NGOs that have billions of dollars to spend on all kinds of coordinated protest, or in this case, riot activity."