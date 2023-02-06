Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

North Dakota
Published

Minnesota man convicted of North Dakota triple homicide gets life without parole

Anthony Reese Jr. of Moorhead, MN, killed 2 colleagues, 1 of whom was pregnant

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 6 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 6

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Minnesota man was sentenced Monday to life in prison after he pleaded guilty to three counts of murder in the deaths of two co-workers and their unborn child at a North Dakota factory.

NORTH DAKOTA FACTORY WORKER CHARGED WITH KILLING 3, INCLUDING A PREGNANT WOMAN, TO PURSUE TRIAL

Anthony Reese Jr. of Moorhead, Minnesota, was sentenced to life in prison without parole for a triple homicide at a North Dakota factory.

Anthony Reese Jr. of Moorhead, Minnesota, was sentenced to life in prison without parole for a triple homicide at a North Dakota factory. (Fox News)

A judge sentenced Anthony Reese Jr. to life in prison without the possibility of parole for shooting to death the couple and their unborn child in November 2021 at Composite America in Fargo, according to KVLY-TV. Reese pleaded guilty in November.

NORTH DAKOTA AG CONDEMNS MURDER OF TEEN SPARKED BY POLITICAL ARGUMENT

Reese, of Moorhead, Minnesota, admitted to killing 43-year-old Richard Pittman and 32-year-old April Carbone, who was eight months pregnant. Carbone died at the factory and Pittman was declared dead at a hospital.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Reese, Pittman and another employee were involved in an altercation on the factory floor before the shooting. Managers ordered Reese to leave but he returned with a handgun and shot Pittman and Carbone.