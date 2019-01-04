Minnesota boy, 11, hailed a hero after saving man twice his size from drowning in pool

An 11-year-old Minnesota boy was hailed a hero after he saved a man from drowning in an apartment building pool on Sunday.

Advaik Nandikotkur, 11, of Eagan, was at his residence's indoor pool when he saw a man at the bottom of it, FOX 9 reported. The 34-year-old man, from Chicago, was visiting family at the building.

Nandikotkur, who took swimming lessons three years ago, was the only one nearby who knew how to swim. He jumped in and led the man, who outweighed him by at least 100 pounds, up to safety.

"Mom told me to jump in. I said, 'He's probably too heavy,' but I jumped in anyway," Nandikotkur told FOX 9.

After the man was out of the pool, the boy’s uncle performed CPR on him as they waited for police to arrive. The man was transported to a hospital and released a few hours later.

Officers were impressed by the boy’s heroism.

"I've never seen a child spring into action to save an adult from drowning,” Aaron Machtemes, of the Eagan Police Department, told FOX 9. “There's examples of people being rescued, but I've never heard of a case like this."

Nandikotkur said the man thanked him for saving his life.

"It just happened,” Raghu Nandikotkur, the boy’s father, told FOX 9. “I don't know why we were there or why Advaik was there. It was coincidental, but now we are relieved he is doing good."

The Eagan Police Department said they would nominate Nandikotkur and his uncle for their life-saving award following their heroic actions.