Minnesota couple prepares meals for hungry children after wedding: report

A Minnesota couple decided to say “I do” and kick off their future together at a space where they could also give back to hungry children.

Newlyweds Adam Claude and Chara Juneau initially “laughed” off a friend’s suggestion to hold their nuptials at a non-profit organization in Coon Rapids called “Feed My Starving Children,” they told Fox 9.

But they later changed their minds, since the place is special to them and helped bring them together.

“We met as a result of planning an event here, or a packing session here,” Adam told the outlet. “We spend a lot of time packing – we had Valentine’s Day here packing meals.”

Chara also remarked about the time they had spent there as a couple.

“People have traditions and I wanted ours to be us and be unique to us and that this is something we love and something we care about,” Chara said. “We have had a lot of date nights here. It’s part of our relationship, so it just felt perfect to have it be exactly that.”

While the reception of 70 people included some dancing, much of it was spent packing meals, Fox 9 reported.

“I don’t dance, so packing meals was great,” Adam said.

The party crew reportedly managed to prepare meals for 60 children for a year.