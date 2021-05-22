Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Minneapolis-St. Paul
Published

Minneapolis Police: 2 dead, 8 injured in downtown shooting

The shooting started after an argument between 2 men

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 21Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 21

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A shooting in downtown Minneapolis killed two people and wounded eight others, police said early Saturday.

The 10 people shot included five men and five women, the police department said in a series of tweets.

NEW JERSEY SHOOTING LEAVES AT LEAST 2 DEAD, OTHERS WOUNDED; SUSPECTS SOUGHT: REPORT

Two of the men died and another man was at a hospital in critical condition, police said. The other seven wounded people had injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

No arrests were immediately announced.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police spokesperson John Elder said the gunfire stemmed from two men in a crowd who got into an argument, pulled out guns and started shooting, KMSP-TV reported.

This is a developing story.

Your Money