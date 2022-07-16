Minneapolis murder suspect crashes into family of 5 while fleeing police, 6-year-old dead

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Authorities in Minnesota have announced that a 6-year-old girl was killed Friday after a murder suspect fleeing from police crashed into the car she was riding in with her family.

In a Saturday press release, the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating the police pursuit of a wanted murder suspect in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota after the suspect crashed into another vehicle.

The suspect’s vehicle crashed into a second vehicle that was carrying five people, including the six-year-old who was killed.

A 15-year-old passenger in the vehicle remains hospitalized while the driver and two passengers were hospitalized but have since been released.

The occupants in the car that was struck by the suspect were a mother and her four children, KMSP-TV reported.

Officers reportedly learned of the suspect's whereabouts around 4:20 p.m. on Friday and attempted to use a tire-deflating device that would prevent a pursuit when pulling the suspect over. That device failed to immobilize the vehicle and a pursuit reaching up to 70 MPH in a 30 MPH zone ensued.

The suspect, who had an active murder warrant at the time of the crash, was taken into police custody and also remains hospitalized.

The press release added that the investigation is "active" and "ongoing."

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office told Fox News Digital that the suspect's identity is not being released at this time and no new criminal charges have been filed.