Wisconsin
Published

Milwaukee police shoot man after finding a body in his home

Wisconsin man armed himself with pole, weight prior to being shot

Associated Press
Milwaukee police shot a man early Monday after an officer found a woman's body in a home and struggled with the man who they say had armed himself with a pole and a weight, according to officials.

Police were called to a northside residence about 12:20 a.m. to do a welfare check. A man allowed an officer to enter the home where the officer found a 75-year-old woman who had died.

The officer tried to detain the man and a struggle began.

During the struggle police say the man armed himself with a pole and a weight and refused commands to drop the items. That's when the officer fired his gun, striking the suspect. The 31-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The cause of the woman's death is under investigation. Authorities say there was no sign of trauma.

The officer, a 24-year-old man, was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries, according to Chief Jeffrey Norman.