Milwaukee police officer shot, killed while serving warrant, medical examiner says

A Milwaukee police officer was shot and killed Wednesday morning while serving a warrant, the city's medical examiner confirmed Wednesday afternoon.

The Wisconsin cop, who has not been identified, was shot while on the city’s south side around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, FOX6 reported. He was rushed to the hospital, where he later died. The suspected shooter was taken into custody.

Milwaukee police did not provide details of the shooting but tweeted they were investigating a "critical incident" in the area. They are expected to hold a news conference at 1:30 p.m. local time.

"MPD is confirming there is no danger to the public," Milwaukee police tweeted.

The shooting comes six months after Milwaukee police officer Michael Michalski was shot and killed while chasing Jonathan Copeland Jr., who fired his gun and struck the officer in the head, the Journal Sentinel reported.

Milwaukee police officer Charles Irvine Jr., 23, was also killed last June in a car crash. The accident occurred while Irvine Jr. was chasing after a reckless driver. He became the first Milwaukee officer killed in the line of duty since 1996.